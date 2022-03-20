Offshift Price Reaches $6.14 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $29.88 million and $1.85 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00014894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

