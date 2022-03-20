OMG Network (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $466.78 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $684.34 million and approximately $466.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00011831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00281876 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

