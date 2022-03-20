OMG Network Price Tops $4.88 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $684.34 million and approximately $466.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00011831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00281876 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

