Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.63 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $59.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00274886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,328 coins and its circulating supply is 563,012 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

