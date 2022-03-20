Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $347.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00007336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00279616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,328 coins and its circulating supply is 563,012 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

