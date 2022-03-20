Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,888. The company has a market cap of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

