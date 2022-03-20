OpenOcean (OOE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.84 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.84 or 0.06875787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 0.99933298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041101 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

