OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $492,399.74

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $492,399.74 and approximately $132,401.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.