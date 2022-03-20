Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.37

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $215.94 million and $1.81 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00106261 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.