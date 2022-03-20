Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $416,307.71 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $416,307.71 and approximately $881.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,530.59 or 0.99920148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00259684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00277947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00130854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

