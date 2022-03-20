Origin Dollar Market Cap Reaches $150.93 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $150.93 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 151,406,218 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.