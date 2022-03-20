Orion Protocol Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00007883 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $133.97 million and $20.95 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00106764 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

