Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Capitalization Hits $72,483.02

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $72,483.02 and $3,654.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

