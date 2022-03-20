Oxen Price Tops $0.44 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $31,585.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.98 or 0.06914035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00272558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.77 or 0.00776249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00087166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00477047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00420536 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,573,132 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

