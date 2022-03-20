Oxygen (OXY) Price Up 21.2% This Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $774,282.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.