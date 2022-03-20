PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $75,862.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,304,598,282 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.