PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

