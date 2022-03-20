Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will post $429.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.42 million and the lowest is $384.57 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 631,255 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

