PancakeSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $172.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00015810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00107142 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 278,479,717 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

