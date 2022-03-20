Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

