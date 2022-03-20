Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $554,113.98 and approximately $167,735.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.