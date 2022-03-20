PARSIQ One Day Trading Volume Hits $488,855.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $38.69 million and $488,855.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00287484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.88 or 0.01315372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003286 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.