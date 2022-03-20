PARSIQ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $636,174.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $636,174.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00285073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004028 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.20 or 0.01189124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003217 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.