Particl (PART) 24-Hour Volume Hits $358.00

Particl (PART) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Particl has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $358.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002480 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00282484 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,998,100 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

