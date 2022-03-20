Patten Group Inc. Acquires 4,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.