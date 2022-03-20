Patten Group Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

