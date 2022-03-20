Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,271 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

