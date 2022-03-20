Patten Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

