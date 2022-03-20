Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $870,463.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

