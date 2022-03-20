pEOS Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $42.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

