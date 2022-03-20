PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 1,379,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,512. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

