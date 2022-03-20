PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 3,866,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,663. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

