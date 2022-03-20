PFG Advisors Buys 1,173 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $69,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,076. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

