PFG Advisors Buys 3,477 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,747,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.