PFG Advisors Buys 6,048 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,010. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.