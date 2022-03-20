PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

