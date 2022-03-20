PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PFG Advisors owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

VCR traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

