PFG Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. 598,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,080. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

