PFG Advisors Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

