PFG Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 24,931,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.