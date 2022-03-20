PFG Advisors Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

