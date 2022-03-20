PFG Advisors Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 7,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

