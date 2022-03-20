PFG Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.69. 677,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.91 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.