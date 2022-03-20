PFG Advisors Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.0% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. 1,134,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

