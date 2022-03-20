PFG Advisors Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

