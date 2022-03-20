PFG Advisors Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 4,547,551 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

