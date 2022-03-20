PFG Advisors Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.10. 1,242,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,827. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

