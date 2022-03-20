PFG Advisors Has $8.53 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

