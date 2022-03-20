PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 333,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

