PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $213.48. 1,191,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.06.

